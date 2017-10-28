Punjab annual congregation: MHA clears visa for 1,800 Pak Ahmadiyyas for event

The Ahmadiyya movement started from Qadian and the Jamaat’s founder Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was born and buried there. (Representational) The Ahmadiyya movement started from Qadian and the Jamaat’s founder Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was born and buried there. (Representational)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted security clearance for visas to over 1,800 Ahmadiyya Muslims from Pakistan, including women, for participation in the annual congregation of the community at Qadian in the border district of Gurdaspur in Punjab. Last year, not a single Ahmadiyya Muslim from Pakistan attended the annual event due to security concerns, said Home Ministry officials. In 2015, as many as 5,000 Pakistanis took part in the congregation, they said.

The Ahmadiyya movement started from Qadian and the Jamaat’s founder Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad was born and buried there. Every year, an annual jalsa for the community is organised there. The first annual congregation of the community took place at Qadian in 1891, officials said, adding that the two-day event will start on December 29 this year.

The community is estimated to have more than 170 million followers across the world and about 1,25,000 of them stay in India. In 2016, more than 14,000 Ahmadiyyas from 32 countries attended the three-day conference, said ministry officials. A senior government official said, “The security clearance for the first batch of visas was given after consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of External Affairs. We are expected to give more visas to Ahmadiyya community from Pakistan and elsewhere to encourage them to participate in the event.”

Widely perceived to be different from mainstream Islam, Ahmadi thought believes that the advent of a prophesied redeemer, as promised by certain Islamic teachings, has already happened. They believe, unlike followers of mainstream Islam, that the messiah incarnated in 1835 in the form of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad. Ahmadiyyas face persecution in Pakistan as mainstream Islam does not recognise them as Muslims. The community was constitutionally declared non-Muslim in 1974 during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s prime ministership.

Following this, most Ahmadiyyas from Pakistan moved to England.

Sources said the Home Ministry will urge the Punjab government to provide full-proof security at Qadian following reports that several Muslim groups in India and abroad have declared the Ahmadiyyas as heretics. In 2014, officials said, 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts accused Mohd Mojibullah Ansari, who was arrested by the NIA and allegedly owed allegiance to Indian Mujahideen and Students of Islamic Movement of India, had spoken of a plan to target places associated with Ahmadiyyas in India.

