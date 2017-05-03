Punjab announces ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakh for martyr’s kin

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakh for the next of kin of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, who was killed in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday.

A government release said the CM, who is scheduled to visit the martyr’s native village in Tarn Taran on May 7, also deputed his Cabinet colleague, Rana Gurjit Singh, to meet the family of the deceased.

According to the release, while Rs 5 lakh in cash and a plot worth the same amount would be given to Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh’s wife and children, Rs 2 lakh would be paid to his parents.

The CM also announced that a suitable government job would be given to the next of kin of the martyred soldier and his children would get free education for degree courses at one of the nine Sainik Institutes of Management and Technology in the state.

Amarinder also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh, through the Red Cross, for renaming the local government rest house in Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh’s name.

