Punjab and Haryana High Court reserves order on plea filed by Junaid kin

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday reserved its order on the maintainability of the appeal filed by the family of murdered teenager Junaid Khan against the single bench judgement, which had dismissed their plea for a CBI probe. The stay on the trial before the Faridabad court will continue.

The Haryana government, in response to the Letter Patents Appeal (LPA) against the single bench judgement, cited the verdict passed by the Supreme Court in ‘Ram Kishan Fauji Vs State of Haryana and Ors’ matter to contend that the appeal filed by Junaid’s father Jalaluddin is not maintainable before a division bench.

The SC had held that a division bench of the HC cannot entertain an appeal against the single bench judgment in matters of criminal jurisdiction. Senior advocate R S Cheema, who represents the family in the case, challenged the government submission and said their appeal for impartial investigation is of civil nature, and they are not seeking to prosecute anyone through their appeal.

