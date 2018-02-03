Punjab and Haryana HC refuses to stay fresh notification to extend curbs

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

Just hours before the Punjab government announced it had extended the notification under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) for the areas under 15 villages of Mohali, the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to stay the notification process and said the plea against the notification had been filed at a premature stage.

The plea was disposed of with the directions already issued by the High Court last year.

The notification bars construction and various other activities in the areas falling under its purview. The previous notification was issued on February 3 in 2003 for the next 15 years.

Gram Panchayat Majirian, in its plea, had sought a stay on issuance of notification saying the government had not complied with the earlier High Court judgment which had asked it to enquire whether the restrictions under the provisions of the Act were necessary for the conservation of sub-soil water and prevention of erosion in any area.

“The state government had one year’s time to do the needful study and thereafter, issue notification under PLPA, 1900, if so required. No such exercise was carried out and now, at the fag end, the officials are running from pillar to post to somehow again issue notification…,” the plea said.

The plea also said the HC had also directed the state to determine and pay compensation to the affected persons but no such exercise had been carried out by the government to date.

