Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to CBI on Ryan Pinto’s plea for travel

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Ryan Augustine Pinto’s plea seeking permission to travel outside India from January 19 till February 09.

The group CEO of the Ryan International Group of Institutions, Ryan has been earlier restricted by the High Court from travelling abroad without its permission as a bail condition in the Pradhyuman Thakur murder case.

Thakur, a student at the group’s Bhondsi school, was murdered in the campus on September 8 and the case is currently being investigated by the CBI. A student of the same school has been arrested by the CBI for the murder.

Ryan, in the plea, has said he has been invited by a private company to participate in a meeting with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai (KHDA), on February 01. The meeting is to be held for evaluating the venue options and date for a conference on ‘The Impacts of Technology in Education’. He has said he also needs to visit the US for the purpose.

“The said conference will hold various discussions around the impacts that technology is having on the teaching and learning experiences in schools and will also explore how schools would need to prepare themselves for the future…,” he has said in the plea, adding it is necessary for him to attend the event.

Ryan earlier also had filed a plea to visit Dubai on the new year’s eve but he had then failed to get the permission for travel as his case was adjourned till January 11 on December 22. The CBI had not opposed the plea but sought strict conditions on the the travel.

The fresh plea for travel permission will be taken up for hearing on January 16.

The High Court, while granting the interim protection from arrest to Ryan, had said that he shall not leave the country without the court’s permission. The Supreme Court had recently upheld the High Court order dated November 21 of the anticipatory bail to Ryan and his parents – Augustine Francis Pinto and Grace Pinto, who are the trustees of Ryan Group of Institutions.

