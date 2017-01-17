Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of petition challenging fishermen’s recruitment

Punjab and Haryana High Court. Punjab and Haryana High Court.

AFTER THE Haryana government informed that recruitment for the 96 posts of fishermen-cum-watchmen has been cancelled due to serious allegations of nepotism and favouritism, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday disposed of the petition challenging the recruitment. However, the court ordered that the state government cannot open the sealed record of the recruitment without the HC’s permission.

The information was submitted by RK Sangwan, director of the fisheries department, in a petition filed by Sanjay Kumar and others challenging the entire recruitment with allegations of favouritism against Cabinet minister OP Dhankar that a number of selected candidates were from Dhankar’s constituency in Jhajjar district. It has also been alleged that some of the selected canditates include relatives of the selection committee’s members.

Sangwan also informed the court that an inquiry has also been instituted under fisheries department joint director Prem Singh Malik and he has been directed to complete the probe within a month. The selection committee members included deputy directors Vijay Sharma and Balbir Singh and district fisheries officers Kashmir Singh and Balraj Sehrawat. Earlier, on December 21, the HC had directed the government to seal the recruitment record and refrain from letting the selected candidates join the department.