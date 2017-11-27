Junaid Khan killing: Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses family’s plea seeking CBI probe

Junaid Khan, Faridabad lynching case, Junaid Khan case, Junaid Khan family, junaid khan death probe, India news, Indian Express Junaid Khan, Faridabad lynching case, Junaid Khan case, Junaid Khan family, junaid khan death probe, India news, Indian Express

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the murdered teenager Junaid Khan’s family’s plea seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The judge dismissed the plea on the ground that the police investigation in the case was proper,” said Arshdeep Singh Cheema, the counsel for Junaid’s father Jalaluddin.

“During the course of the hearing, the complainant has not been able to show that there are serious flaws in the investigation, which would lead to the conclusion that the same is shoddy or tainted,” said Justice Rajan Gupta while passing the order.

“Besides, there is nothing to show that the incident has any national or international ramifications. It is, thus, not a fit case to exercise extraordinary power to hand over the investigation to the CBI,” the judge wrote in the order.

Earlier this month, the CBI had informed the high court that it cannot take over the probe into the murder of Junaid Khan, citing that the chargesheet has already been filed in the case before the Faridabad trial court. The central investigating agency had also stated that the case was “proceeding at a crucial stage in prosecution evidence”.

“State Police of Haryana is well equipped and has the requisite resources at its command to conduct investigation of the case properly under supervision of senior officers. The case has, in fact, been chargesheeted by Haryana Police, with six accused having been arrested, out of which two are still in judicial custody,” the reply filed by CBI counsel Sumeet Goel before the bench of Justice Rajan Gupta reads.

Maintaining that the case does not fall within the guidelines set by the Supreme Court for transfer from the state police, the CBI had said it was already overburdened with cases entrusted to it by various courts and state governments, besides bank frauds, economic offences and anti-corruption cases.

In an affidavit, the Haryana DSP (Railways) Mohinder Singh had told the court that the information about Junaid’s father Jalaluddin allegedly seeking money for a compromise was received through a “secret informer”, who told him about the father’s “participation” in panchayat proceedings in his village, wherein he “raised a demand of Rs 2 crores and 4 acres of land from the accused party for the settlement in the murder case.”

“The deponent (Mohinder Singh) exposed the conduct of the petitioner (Jalaluddin) and apprised the Hon’ble court about his above mentioned demand,” the police official had stated in the affidavit, adding that Jalaluddin filed his affidavit “with an objective to save himself”.

The affidavit was filed after Jalaluddin told the High Court that the government’s allegations that the family want two crore rupees and land to reach a compromise are “false, baseless and deserve to be condemned”.

The killing of the 15-year-old boy by a mob on a Mathura-bound train in June had triggered a nationwide outrage. His brothers had alleged that they were called “beef eaters” by the accused.

With PTI inputs

