Punjab and Haryana High Court: Burst crackers on Diwali day, only from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

The High Court also noted sale and purchase of firecrackers will be subject to the provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884. The High Court also noted sale and purchase of firecrackers will be subject to the provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884.

TAKING A strong stand on the possible rise in air pollution levels due to use of firecrackers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday ordered restrictions on the bursting of crackers on Diwali day and limited it to three hours — 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm — in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The High Court, close on the heels of a Supreme Court judgment banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the NCR, went a step ahead and ordered, “There shall be no bursting of firecrackers before 06:30 pm or after 09.30 pm regardless of territorial locations. It is further directed that there shall be no bursting of crackers even before and also after Diwali till the next date of hearing.”

A division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal directed the authorities to deploy PCR vans not only in Chandigarh but also in Punjab and Haryana to ensure public safety and “keep an eye on persons bursting the firecrackers beyond the time limit” ordered by the court.

“It shall be open for the NGOs to monitor the directions contained in the present order. All the deputy commissioners, police commissioners/SSPs/SPs of the UT Chandigarh, states of Punjab and Haryana are also directed to ensure the meticulous compliance of the directions contained in this order,” the division bench said.

The High Court had Thursday taken suo motu cognizance on the air quality in the region and sought information from the Home Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh regarding the issuance of licences to traders. Senior advocate Anupam Gupta along with advocate Ashok Kumar had been appointed Amicus Curiae in the case.

The High Court Friday also barred authorities from granting permanent licences to firecracker traders in the region without its permission and ordered a cap on the issuance of temporary licences. The state governments and the UT administration can now only issue 20 per cent of the temporary licences issued last year and the ones already issued for Diwali have been declared “inoperative” by the court.

“The grant of issuance of temporary licences shall be on the basis of draw of lots. The applications may be invited either through online or any other mode, after causing due publicity,” said the division bench.

The High Court also noted sale and purchase of firecrackers will be subject to the provisions of the Explosives Act, 1884.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App