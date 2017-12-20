Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bench seeks help from bar to turn down loud music at functions

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday sought suggestions from lawyers on the steps needed to tackle the menace of loud music played during marriages and other celebratory functions in Chandigarh and states of Punjab and Haryana.

During the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation filed by a college professor, Panditrao Dharennavar, on the use of loud music and celebratory gunfire in the wedding functions, a division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal observed that it would lay out certain guidelines on the matter and asked the lawyers, including some senior advocates, to assist the court in the matter.

“This is totally intolerance. This must be under the influence of drugs and liquor,” the division bench observed after Panditrao submitted newspaper cuttings of recent incidents of killings due to use of arms in the wedding and other functions in different areas of the region. The lawyers informed the High Court that the music being played on amplifiers in the marriages violates all the noise pollution levels and there is no action being taken by the authorities to tackle the problem. The division bench while addressing the Punjab government counsel said though the state cannot be expected to remain present everywhere, it should make the presence felt for the purpose of deterrence and act against those found violating the law.

Senior advocate Reeta Kohli while addressing the bench said that people resort to the use of loudspeakers during the weddings as if there is no celebration without music. Senior advocate M L Sarin, who lives around the Rock Garden, informed the bench the loud music emanating from different functions in the area becomes unbearable sometimes.

Panditrao in his plea has sought directions for implementation of the Supreme Court order which bans the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers at public places between 10 pm and 6 am. During the hearing, the petitioner also raised the question of vulgarity and misogyny in Punjabi songs and sought action on it from the bench.

“The songwriters need to be called to the courtroom and asked about their songs which promote vulgarity and gun culture. Where is their social responsibility?” said Panditrao, who also has been asked to submit his suggestions in the matter. Different lawyers speaking on similar issue also informed the bench that various songs also propagate the use of guns. The bench has ordered the High Court Registry to supply the entire paperbook of the PIL to the lawyers and asked them to assist the court in the matter.

Panditrao had approached the HC last year, seeking directions not to allow people to carry arms and ammunition to the wedding functions and also to frame policy to censor vulgar and cheap lyrics which instigate people to behave in violent or indecent manner, especially towards women. The case will now be heard on February 6.

