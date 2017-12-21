Punjab and Haryana High Court asks Centre to decide on CBI probe into Dera properties

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday asked the Centre to take a decision whether the investigation into the financial resources of Dera Sacha Sauda and on the money laundering allegations against it can be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the resumed hearing of the case on Dera Sacha Sauda and the violence that broke out in Haryana following Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in the rape cases, a full bench of the High Court asked the Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain to seek instructions whether the probe, entrusted earlier by the High Court to ED and the Income Tax department, could be taken over by CBI’s economic wing, which has the required expertise and manpower to deal with such cases.

Jain informed the full bench of Justices Surya Kant, Augustine George Masih and Avneesh Jhingan that the ED had sought the information related to the FIRs, recoveries and hard disks from Haryana state to probe the allegations of money laundering and also the Income Tax department had entrusted their investigation to nine officers in different cities.

A total of 59 individuals associated with the organisation, 27 from Delhi, 23 from Panchkula, five from Chandigarh and one each from other cities like Mumbai, Ghaziabad, are being looked into, he said.

After going through a status report submitted by Jain, the bench observed that issue needed a deeper probe and that the report suggested that the ED was relying more on the information to be supplied to it by the state and that it itself did not not much resources available at hand. It also asked the central government to seek instructions that whether a centralized system can be set up for the probe initiated by the Income Tax department.

The High Court in September had asked the ED and Income Tax authorities to look into the bank accounts of Dera institutions and assets of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, his family and other close aides for an extensive probe into the allegations of money laundering in the functioning of Dera headquarters.

During the hearing, advocate Navkiran Singh informed the bench that the movies made by Gurmeet Ram Rahim were used to “convert the black money into white as the Dera head would hire a whole cinema, which used to be empty during the screening, to show his earning through them.”

The bench also observed that the questions of law regarding the recovery of losses from the instigators of violence would be taken up during the next hearing in January.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App