Eight booked for cheating Big Bazaar’s owner

Zirakpur police booked eight persons on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the owner of Big Bazaar alleged that the accused tried to cheat him by forging the documents of the lease deed he had signed with them. All the accused are said to be on the run, said the police.

According to the police, the owner of Big Bazaar, Jaspal Singh, moved High Court saying he had leased out the Big Bazaar to eight persons — Harinder Nagar, Rajinder Singh, Neelam Nagar, Kunal Rishi, Adesh Kumar, Ravinder Singh Lohia, Vijender Singh Lohia and Vasudeva — all residents of New Delhi.

In his complaint, Jaspal alleged that the accused had forged the documents of the lease deed signed between them.

The police said they have booked the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

