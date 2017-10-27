Punjab and Haryana HC seeks report on appointments in Haryana Human Rights Commission

The division bench also questioned the government decision to allow Justice Bhalla to continue as the acting chairperson for more than a year when the regular chairperson had retired last year. (Representational Image) The division bench also questioned the government decision to allow Justice Bhalla to continue as the acting chairperson for more than a year when the regular chairperson had retired last year. (Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday raised questions over appointments in the Haryana Human Rights Commission and asked the state government to submit a report on the matter within two weeks. During the resumed hearing of the case challenging appointments and promotions in the Human Rights Commission during the tenure of former Acting Chairperson Justice (retired) H S Bhalla, the Division Bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal observed, “the favour can also be shown by following the rules” after the counsel representing the commission said proper procedure was followed in the appointments.

The petitioner in the case, advocate Arjun Sheoran, has alleged that Bhalla, whose tenure as the member of the commission ended recently, had reduced the Commission to “a one-man owned property for adjusting the kith and kin of his associates/employees” and “all the actions taken by [Bhalla] in his capacity as an acting chairperson should be set at naught, if the same are found to be in violation of the provisions of the Act and Rules.”

Sheoran has mentioned the instances of appointment of a number of persons in the commission while alleging that Bhalla has done the recruitment and promotions of his close aides, their relatives and his personal servants without following the rules. The lawyer has questioned the appointment and promotion of eight individuals from the rank of the Joint Registrar-cum- Joint Secretary to clerks.

The division bench also questioned the government decision to allow Justice Bhalla to continue as the acting chairperson for more than a year when the regular chairperson had retired last year. It also asked the government to submit a response regarding the present status of appointments of members and chairperson in the commission. The commission, which is a party in the case, in a written submission informed the High Court that the then High Court official Arjun Singh Thakur was taken on deputation to the commission in 2013 on the request of the previous chairperson Justice (retired) Vijender Jain and Thakur later took voluntary retirement from the High Court post.

According to the commission, he was appointed on the advertised post of the Joint Registrar-cum-Joint Secretary in January 2017 as he was the “most suitable candidate..having the experience of Special Secretary as well as Joint Registrar.” While the commission has also justified the appointments of the other officials including Thakur’s son and daughter, it has further said the petitioner in the case has not disclosed as to how he “came into possession” of the documents submitted in the petition.

