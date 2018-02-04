Punjab and Haryana HC says non-NET extension lecturers can be replaced anytime

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the Haryana government can replace the extension lecturers, who do not possess the NET qualification, with qualified persons. The state has also been directed to honour its commitment and pay the extension lecturers as per the policy of engagement.

“There can be no doubt that normally only such persons should be engaged to teach who fulfill qualifications prescribed in the rules and the UGC. There can be no quarrel with this proposition,” Justice Rajiv Narian Raina said while disposing of a bunch of petitions filed by the lecturers last year saying they would removed in view of the guidelines issued by the government as they did not possess the NET qualification.

The government in the guidelines issued last year in July had said that “non-qualified persons engaged by the principal shall be removed after coming into force of these guidelines.”

The petitioners in the case apprehended they would be removed despite the fact that the colleges had not appointed any NET-qualified extension lecturers.

However, the High Court has clarified that the state would abide by its previous directions that the extension lectures would only be replaced by the candidates possessing the NET qualification.

“In case, NET qualified candidates are not available in response to the advertisements inviting applications for extension lecturers, to the extent of vacancies notified, then the petitioners, who do not possess NET certificates, will have a right to continue as extension lecturers for the time being provided their work, conduct and performance is satisfactory,” it reads.

