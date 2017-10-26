Must-reads
  • Punjab and Haryana HC hears plea challenging validity of Dhingra Commission

Punjab and Haryana HC hears plea challenging validity of Dhingra Commission

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Hooda, argued the case during the resumed hearing and presented their contentions before the division bench.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:October 26, 2017 1:41 am
Punjab and Haryana HC, Dhingra Commission, Punjab High Court on Dhingra Commission, Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder singh hooda, indian express news  Punjab and Haryana HC Wednesday heard a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Dhingra Commission. (File Photo)  
Top News

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday heard a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Dhingra Commission. Earlier in July, the High Court had asked the counsels of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda to suggest a date of hearing after observing that there had been many adjournments in the case. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Hooda, argued the case during the resumed hearing and presented their contentions before the division bench.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S J Vazifdar and Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu adjourned the case for hearing on Thursday afternoon. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Haryana government in the case , was also present in the courtroom. The Commission, which submitted its 182-page report last year in August to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, had been set up to probe the grant of licences for developing commercial colonies in Gurgoan during the previous Congress government.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 25: Latest News