Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses plea of car dealers to shift car bazaar away from Hallomajra

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by car dealers for shifting the car bazaar to any of the five alternative sites suggested by them or to provide additional facilities at Hallomajra, which was allotted earlier. The car bazaar is held every Sunday. The alternative sites suggested by the car dealers were—a ground in NAC Manimajra, Sector 34 ground, Sector 17 circus ground, behind KC Cinema and Sector 48. UT senior standing counsel Suvir Sehgal said that the bench observed that requisite facilities were available for car dealers at Hallomajra.

While dismissing the petition, the court also observed that if the dealers fail to shift from the previous site, Sector 7, Madhya Marg, it will be open for the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation to initiate action.

A committee comprising three members specified that all the five sites were examined but they were not found to be feasible. The committee had also informed that there were adequate facilities provided by the administration at Hallomajra.

Last year, to drive away the car dealers from Sector 7, the High Court had set March 31, as the deadline. “It is needless to mention here that in the newly allotted alternative site for the old car bazaar, all the required facilities shall also be provided,” Justice RK Jain had asserted.

The bench also observed that the High Court would monitor the compliance of its directions on the pleas filed by Car Dealers Association and Sector 7-C showroom owners.

After holding the car bazaar at Hallomajra on a trial basis last year, the car bazaar was being held at the previous site as the car dealers said the site at Hallomajra was not “convenient”. The civic body had also put up boards saying that the car bazaar business was illegal. However, the car dealers suggested that they were only operating from their offices.

