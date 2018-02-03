Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses amendment limiting healthcare for kids of ex-servicemen

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has struck down an amendment to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), which withdrew lifetime healthcare to the physically or mentally disabled children of the ex-servicemen that was provided for in the scheme introduced in 2002.

The facilities were withdrawn from such dependents in 2017 on the ground that under the Central Government Health Scheme applicable to civilians, it had been clarified that such benefits would only be granted to those suffering from disabilities such as blindness and locomotor disabilities as mentioned in Section 2 of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995.

Hartegh Singh and Satendar Kumar Chauhan, who were undergoing regular dialysis for renal failure, were asked to surrender their ECHS cards. The two filed a writ petition saying that once they had been granted facilities “for life”, the same could not be withdrawn by way of a retrospective operation of a new policy.

The petitioners also pointed out that the Persons with Disabilities Act and ECHS operated in different fields since the intention of ECHS was to provided healthcare to contributing members while that of the Act was to provide equal opportunities to disabled persons in employment, education, access to public spaces and so on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App