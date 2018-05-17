Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing in Suresh Kumar case till July 11

The hearing of the Punjab government’s plea against dismissal of Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday was deferred till July 11 after the government sought time to argue the case. The stay on Kumar’s dismissal will continue till the next date of hearing. Senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing on behalf of the government, said he would require at least two hours to argue the matter and requested the bench to list the case on July 11, adding he would try to conclude his arguments on the day. Advocate General Atul Nanda and Additional Advocate General Rameeza Hakeem were also present during the hearing.

The case was listed for hearing on Wednesday before the division bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Deepak Sibal and came up for hearing in the post-lunch session around 2 pm. Justice Bindal also said that the court would not able to hear the arguments due to less time as a full bench hearing was to take place at 3 pm.

The single-bench judgment quashing Kumar’s appointment had been stayed by the division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Rajbir Sehrawat on February 14. The single bench, on January 17, had termed Kumar’s post “an extra-constitutional authority” while setting aside his appointment.

