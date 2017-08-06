Punjab and Haryan HC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging ‘direct onslaught’ on AFT, other bodies

Stating that the Defence Ministry is the first opposite party in any case before the tribunal, the petitioner has said the rules not only threaten the concept of separation of powers but also the confidence of litigants in the institution. Stating that the Defence Ministry is the first opposite party in any case before the tribunal, the petitioner has said the rules not only threaten the concept of separation of powers but also the confidence of litigants in the institution.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Union government on a petition challenging the “Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal and other Authorities (Qualifications, Experience and other Conditions of Service of Members) Rules, 2017” for being a “direct onslaught” on the independence of the quasi-judicial bodies, particularly the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

The rules have already been challenged in the Supreme Court where two different petitioners have alleged the new rules provide direct powers to the Executive to take over the entire mechanism of around 19 tribunals, including the appointment and removal of their members.

The civil writ petition in the High Court has been filed by the former president of the AFT Bar Association, Chandigarh, Surinder Sheoran, particularly in respect to the defence tribunals.

Sheoran has also challenged the advertisement for appointment of the administrative members of the AFT saying the qualifications mentioned in the notices are in violation of the provisions of Section 6 (3) of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007 and guidelines laid down by different constitutional courts in the country. He has sought a stay on the advertisement till the pendency of the case.

Stating that the Defence Ministry is the first opposite party in any case before the tribunal, the petitioner has said the rules not only threaten the concept of separation of powers but also the confidence of litigants in the institution. “The abovesaid rules, besides being a direct onslaught on the independence of the said tribunal, take over entire mechanism of functioning of the tribunal, including the appointments and even the conditions of service of Members, including their removal and reappointment, by placing the tribunal totally in the grip of the Ministry of Defence,” he has said in the civil writ petition filed through his counsel Vikas Chathrath.

The petition also notes that the union government has kept the power of enquiry and removal of the tribunal’s members with itself through a Committee comprising bureaucrats including the Defence Secretary – the first opposite party in the cases before AFT. Sheoran has said this has been done in violation of the Section 9(2) of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007 – which provides for involvement of a Supreme Court judge in the decisions.

Alleging the government has brought the new rules to create “post-retirement havens without sufficient institutional independence,” the petitioner in the plea has said the rules would pose threat to not only the independence of judiciary but also the constitutional separation of powers.

