Punjab: Ally backs AAP, says only the power-hungry making noises

The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), which was formed by Bains brothers of Ludhiana during the Punjab polls, has come out in support its ally in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party. While AAP had won 20 seats, the LIP had won two seats — Balwinder Bains from Ludhiana South and Simarjeet Singh Bains from Atam Nagar.

Speaking about the crisis in AAP’s Punjab unit, MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains said: “We did our party meeting in which we reached a conclusion that there is no need to worry at the moment. All those who wanted positions, power in the party are creating a hue and cry. As the party is not in power, so they are having a problem. Otherwise, things will settle down with the passage of time.”

Bains made it clear that the LIP will continue to support AAP, adding that the dedicated AAP workers were still behind the party. MLA Balwinder Bains said, “Moreover, it is the internal matter of the party and hence we don’t want to comment upon it.”

