Punjab Agricultural University, forest dept to conduct peacock census on campus

For the first time, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with the Punjab forest department, is set to conduct a census to count the number of peacocks on its campus.

The move comes after more than one acre of forest area in the campus was fenced last year to provide safe breeding habitat for the peacocks.

PAU campus has several locations where peacocks are frequently sighted by birdwatchers and visitors.

Recently, students held several protests against PAU authorities for chopping trees in the campus where peacocks are seen.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vishwajit Hans, estate officer, PAU, said, “Soon, a census would be held on campus to know exact number of peacocks in the campus so that more steps can be taken for the preservation of the national bird.”

“Last year, we had fenced around one acre of land with help of forest department to provide a safe enclosure to peacocks in our campus. Stray dogs and other animals were eating their eggs. Some peacocks also died due to attacks by stray animals. Now, forest department would be conducting a formal census to know impact of fencing. We are expecting positive results,” said Hans.

Hans added that it would be for the first time that a formal census would be conducted. “Peacocks are of extreme importance as it is our national bird. Though our zoology department keeps collecting rough data on bird species in campus, we want an exact census of peacocks for which forest department has been contacted,” he added.

Hans said that plan is to develop PAU as the extensive breeding habitat for the national bird.

Vishal Chauhan, district forest officer Ludhiana range, said, “Last year, the chief minister’s office had called for special efforts to preserve peacocks and protect their breeding habitats. PAU was one of them and we had spent Rs 4 lakh to fence the peacocks’ habitat in campus. Now, we have to see that how many new nests, egg laying and hatching took place. We have to see if breeding pairs felt comfortable and if they succeeded in having offspring for which census will be conducted by DFO wildlife.”

DFO wildlife Rajesh Gulati said that earlier many casualties were being reported in PAU campus. “Many peacocks were found dead before fencing. We will take data from PAU’s zoology department collected earlier and compare it with fresh census that we will do.”

However, a source from zoology department said that it might be too early for census right now. “Peacocks begin courtship period around June and eggs hatch near September/October. Also, tree density in the breeding pockets at PAU has decreased due to excessive chopping. Even as vice chancellor has ordered planting of new trees, they will take time to grow. Forest department should wait for another year for this census.”

