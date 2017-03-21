Punjab AG wants fewer law officers, assisting counsel

PUNJAB ADVOCATE General Atul Nanda has a proposal to appoint lesser number of law officers compared to previous regimes but to have assisting counsel on board as back-up for vetting cases and other assistance.

Interacting with the media, Nanda on Monday said his main objective would be to cut expenses of the AG office along with reducing unnecessary litigation clogging the judicial system due to pendency. “Every person in AG office would be a performing asset and not a non-performing asset,” he assured.

The AG has recommended enactment of a legislation to appoint law officers as directed by the Supreme Court. The file has been placed before the CM, he said. However, barring some law officers appointed during the previous SAD-BJP regime, others would continue as their contracts are set to expire on March 31.

Nanda further stated that there would be one law officer for one court with a back-up from an assisting lawyer vetting and examining the case. Moreover, there would be separate vetting lawyers for each court. The AG also said that he had met the High Court chief justice, judges and law officers appointed by the previous regime to analyse the workload, problems and budget of the AG’s office.

Nanda said his top priority is to reduce unnecessary litigation about pension cases so that people, who have served the government for over 30 years, do not have to run from pillar to post.

He also said that in criminal litigation, where the investigation is over within 10 days of the crime, charge sheet is filed by police just a day before the designated 90 days and forensic laboratory’s report comes six months later, his endeavour would be to put the system on fast track.

He added that he would take up the matter with the home department to provide the FSL reports in lesser time so that the prosecution as well as the accused do not suffer.

The AG also expressed that he would try that the government does not move the Supreme Court with unnecessary appeals taking it as an ego issue.

