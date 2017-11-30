Punjab: After House resolution, Sukhpal Khaira hits back at Captain Amarinder Singh with swear words

Sukhpal Khaira breaks down during a press conference after the Assembly session on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Sukhpal Khaira breaks down during a press conference after the Assembly session on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira lost his cool on Wednesday after the Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution against AAP allies Bains brothers for releasing an audio clip levelling accusations a HC judge. Addressing the media in the press lounge, a tearful Khaira used swear words for the chief minister even as fellow AAP MLAs, Kanwar Sandhu and Aman Arora, tried to restrain him from using foul language.

Launching a no-holds barred barrage against the Congress party in general and Amarinder and Brahm Mohindra, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, in particular, Khaira said that he did not expect that both could stoop so low.

Alleging that a conspiracy to get his revision petition dismissed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court had been hatched by Amarinder and Irrigation and Power Minister, Rana Gurjit Singh, Khaira claimed that the resolution made it amply clear that a bribe of Rs 35 lakhs mentioned in the audio clip had been arranged by them.

He added that the developments of the day had led him to believe that the government could go to any extent to harm him and that he feared that he may be physically eliminated. He demanded that his security should be enhanced in view of the threats he faced.

Flanked by visibly uncomfortable AAP MLAs, including women legislators, the Leader of Opposition refused to restrain himself or the language he was using. Twice, Kanwar Sandhu tried to stop him but he brushed them aside saying that he knew what he was saying. While Khaira did not apologise for using swear words against Amarinder, the Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu expressed regrets for the use of intemperate language. He justified it by saying that the Congress was trying to finish the political career of Sukhpal Khaira and it was natural that he would feel aggrieved.

“I could never imagine in my life that Capt Amarinder Singh will stoop to this level. The Congress has proved through this resolution that the tout in the audio tape was paid by Congress leaders. I had my doubts earlier, but now I know that this money was paid by Rana Gurjit,” said Khaira.

Calling it a black day in the history of Punjab Assembly, he said that it was a “murder and rape of democracy”. Khaira said that no debate on the issue was allowed and this now makes the whole conspiracy against him clear.

“Not even one word was said against any judge by Simarjit Singh Bains in his press conference. In fact he said that the judges were like gods to us. Had there been no high court or Supreme Court then these people would have thrown us behind bars by now. I request the Chief Justice of the High Court with folded hands to do justice,” Khaira said.

He said that Simarjit Singh Bains was being targeted through the Assembly resolution because he has filed an application in court seeking to be made party in the Ludhiana City Centre scam in which Capt Amarinder is an accused. “I am sad because of this development but my morale is still high. Amarinder does not know who I am. I have said in the House that I can be hanged, I can be shot if I have done any wrong,” he said wiping tears.

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjit Singh Bains said that even the Speaker did not know that a resolution was to be brought by Brahm Mohindra. ‘It was only the coterie of Amarinder who was aware of this and the Congress MLAs too were in the dark. We are not in politics for making money and will not be cowed down. What can they do other than terminating our membership,” he said.

