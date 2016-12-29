Punjab AAP raised funds from NRIs illegally: Expelled leader

Parihar said senior party leaders used his kinnow orchid and farm house on the outskirts of Hoshiarpur to operate from there. Parihar said senior party leaders used his kinnow orchid and farm house on the outskirts of Hoshiarpur to operate from there.

Aam Aadmi Party’s ex-coordinator for fund-raising and NRI wing from Hoshiarpur zone on Wednesday alleged that the party had received hundreds of dollars from NRIs illegally and demanded an inquiry into the party’s finances.

Addressing the media here, Parihar, who was expelled from AAP a few days ago, said he had paid Rs 50 lakh to the party as fund but the entire money was sent to Delhi by party observers.

Showing his bank statement in which Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 were paid to Aam Aadmi Party through two cheques on January 13 and April 27 this year, Parihar said this was the only proof he had of his donations to the party.

He said that in the next 15 days, he would come out with more evidence and even release a video. He said he was not doing so at this juncture as he was advised against it by his lawyer.

Parihar said senior party leaders used his kinnow orchid and farm house on the outskirts of Hoshiarpur to operate from there.

Gulshan Chhabra, state secretary of AAP, said Parihar wanted a ticket from the party but when it was denied, he started levelling all kinds of allegations. He said every penny collected by the party was accounted for. He said all the allegations were baseless and there was no truth in them.