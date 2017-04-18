Punjab: AAP praises Capt for steps taken to depoliticise admn

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

THE AAM Aadmi Party praised Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for some of his recent decisions, including steps taken to depoliticise the civil and police administration by doing away with the halqa in-charge system of the Akalis.

In a statement issued here on Monday, AAP MLA and chief whip, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, said it appears that Captain Amarinder Singh has made up his mind to put an end to all unconstitutional measures and depoliticise the civil and police administration of Punjab and a few occurrences during the past few days are indicative of this positive change.

In a change of tack indicating a positive approach towards the state government, Khaira said the previous government had misused police “as a private militia to settle personal scores with their political opponents”. He said thousands of false cases were registered at the behest of Akali leaders across the state, causing misery to ordinary citizens. “The sole aim of this erroneous and unconstitutional methodology adopted by the Akalis was to strengthen their political outfit for cheap electoral gains,” said Khaira.

The AAP leader also appreciated the initiative to ban red beacons and doing away with the foundation stone laying ceremony. “It is for the first time in many years that close aides of ruling party MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, have been booked under criminal sections for assaulting and wrongful confinement of a vernacular journalist, Shivraj Singh Raju. I am happy to note that the chief minister has directed the Muktsar police to ensure justice to the aggrieved journalist and at the same time has warned his partymen not to interfere in the working of the police,” Khaira said.

He also said that it was nice to note that Amarinder had pulled up his party MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Ramanjit Singh Sikki, for publicly threatening police to work in accordance with the wishes of his supporters. “It is also heartening to note that his Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had to tender a public apology for misbehaving with a lady principal of a school over the issue of a foundation stone. Besides warning his party men, the chief minister has also directed police and civil officials not to buckle under political pressure and carry out their work on merit,” Khaira said.

The AAP leader also urged Amarinder to reconsider the large number of appointments of advisers and OSDs which would not only burden the public exchequer but also amounted to overriding the existing top heavy executive of Punjab. “I also expect that the chief minister and his ministers will not misuse the state helicopter for personal whims and fancies and they would honour their pre-poll election manifesto promise in this regard,” he said.

When asked if the praise for the CM indicated a different approach by AAP, Khaira told The Indian Express that he had issued the statement because the steps taken by the chief minister were positive.

