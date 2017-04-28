Punjab AAP leaders welcome resignations of Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in Punjab has welcomed the resignations of the party in-charge for Punjab, Sanjay Singh, and co-in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, even as there are demands from within that the state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich, should also quit from the post. Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu said, “The resignations of Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak at this juncture are in order, though belated. Their resignations, along with other office-bearers of state units, should have come immediately after defeats in Punjab and Goa.” Clearly hinting that the state office-bearers should also have put in their papers, Sandhu said Delhi convener Dilip K Pandey, who quit after the by-election and MCD defeat, has done the right thing. “Accepting responsibility after a win or loss is the done thing in public life,” said Sandhu.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, party MLA from Bholath and chief whip in the Assembly, said it was a good step. Khaira, who has been spearheading the demand that the AAP leadership should let party leaders from Punjab manage the affairs in the state, said introspection would lead to better performance of AAP as it settles down to take on the ruling Congress in and outside the Assembly. “I feel it is a good beginning and the party has started changing. The state leadership should be given autonomy,” he said.

When asked about the future of the party in Punjab after the drubbing in the Delhi civic polls, Khaira said he could not comment on the happenings in Delhi as those were outside his domain but added that AAP had a robust future in Punjab. “I do feel that we stand a good chance of performing better than before in the parliamentary elections in 2019 because the people will not give Akalis a chance so soon and the Congress, too, has peaked in the Assembly polls. I an very confident that we can do wonders in the general elections,” he said.

However, there are leaders in the party who feel that much more needs to be done in order to get AAP’s internal affairs right in the state and among the demands being raised is that there should be a new state convener in place of Waraich. “We need more autonomy in our affairs and Gurpreet should also make way for a new person. All the tickets in the Assembly polls were given under his watch and he should also take moral responsibility and quit,” said a leader not willing to be named. Gurpreet did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

The leader of opposition and senior AAP leader, HS Phoolka, welcomed the resignations. “Sukhbir Badal had demanded that AAP leaders should resign after the Assembly poll results and it is not only fair that he, too, resigned from the post of president of Shiromani Akali Dal as it is under his watch that his party has been reduced to their lowest numbers and are third in terms of number of MLAs,” he said.

Phoolka said a new approach and new look of the party were needed. “When a new team comes, a new style of working will be witnessed and it will all be Punjab centric. Ever since I have taken over as leader of Opposition, there has been no interference from the top,” he said. On the question of demand for Waraich to quit, Phoolka said, “This is for him (Gurpreet) or the party to see.”

At the ground level, first-time AAP MLAs, too, have wlcomed the move even though they professed loyalty towards the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. The MLA from Budhlada in Mansa district, ‘Principal’ Budhram, said when a party foes not perform upto expectations, then moral responsibility must be accepted and a new person should be given chance. “We are all committed to the welfare of Punjab and the future of the party in the state is good. The people have given us onerous responsibility by electing us and whatever the party wants from us, we will do it,” he said. Budhram added that the workers want a good organisational structure in the state so that all hard-working people get some responsiblity. “As far as Gurpreet is concerned, he is an honest person. It is for the top leadership of the party to see whether he is to be changed or not and it will be decided by Arvind Kejriwal.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now