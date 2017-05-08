Latest News
  • Punjab AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira asks Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from posts

Punjab AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira asks Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from posts

Sources in the AAP said Sukhpal Singh Khaira was unhappy over not getting any post after the rejig of the party's Punjab unit

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published:May 8, 2017 10:58 pm
AAP, AAP president, punjab aap, aam aadmi party, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Sukhpal Singh Khaira quit, khaira quit, indian express news, india news, punjab news Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (Express Photo)

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and the chief whip of the party in the state Assembly, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, today urged party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from the posts.

“I confirm that I have asked (Arvind) Kejriwal to remove me from the posts of the party’s chief whip in the Assembly and party spokesperson with immediate effect,” he told reporters.

The former Congressman has also requested the Delhi chief minister to give these posts to leaders in the party who were “more deserving” than him.

“I am very happy to serve the party as an ordinary volunteer and elected representative of the people,” said the Bholath MLA.

Sources in the AAP said Khaira was unhappy over not getting any post after the rejig of the party’s Punjab unit.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP today met in New Delhi to decide on a revamp of the party’s Punjab unit. Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann was appointed as AAP’s Punjab convenor at the meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 08: Latest News