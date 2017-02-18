Punjab: AAP holds protest demonstrations over demonetisation

AAP state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible for the problems being faced by common people due to demonetisation”. AAP state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible for the problems being faced by common people due to demonetisation”.

Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday held demonstrations at various places in Punjab against Centre’s demonetisation move and asked the government to reveal complete data of black money received after the note ban. Addressing the party workers, AAP state convener, Gurpreet Singh Waraich said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible for the problems being faced by common people due to demonetisation”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said that the farmers, traders, and small retailers are constrained to stand in long queues outside the banks due to demonetisation which has immensely affected their business.

Questioning PM Modi for saying that demonetisation will give sleepless nights to the hoarders of black money, while the common man will lead a peaceful life, Waraich, according to a party release, said the move of the union government has completely derailed the life of the common man.

Waraich said that in order to eliminate corruption, the corrupt should be targeted. The AAP leader claimed that more than 150 people have died throughout country because of the ‘Tuglaqi Farmaan’ of the government “but Modi has not said even a word about the loss of these lives”.

Waraich claimed that apart from traders and businessmen, the farmers faced a lot of difficulties as they had no cash to buy seeds and fertilizers.

“The trade, agriculture and business has been destroyed with Modi’s decision,” he alleged.

Notably, AAP contested the February 4 Assembly polls and is eyeing to wrest power from the SAD-BJP combine. The results will be out on March 11.