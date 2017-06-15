Punjab AAP holds mock assembly

“We were just demanding that the Speaker permit us to have a debate on sand mining and farm debt waiver which was not allowed,” said Phoolka. (Source: HS Phoolka/Twitter) “We were just demanding that the Speaker permit us to have a debate on sand mining and farm debt waiver which was not allowed,” said Phoolka. (Source: HS Phoolka/Twitter)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a mock assembly here after the Speaker adjourned the House for the day following ruckus created by opposition members over debt waiver and sand mining issues. “We held a mock assembly here after the Speaker adjourned the House,” Leader of opposition and AAP MLA H S Phoolka said.

In the mock assembly, AAP members raised farm debt waiver, farmers’ suicides and sand mining issues. “We were just demanding that the Speaker permit us to have a debate on sand mining and farm debt waiver which was not allowed,” said Phoolka.

These are the burning issues which need to be debated in the House, he said. Earlier, the Punjab Assembly was adjourned for the day over ruckus by members of SAD-BJP and AAP over the issue of debt waiver and sand mining. During the day, the proceedings were adjourned twice following uproarious scenes.

Before adjourning the House, the Speaker even suspended all the members of AAP for the day and Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) for rest of the budget session after they hurled papers at the Chair and tried to break the human chain of assembly’s watch and ward staff. Today was the second day of the budget session.

