Punjab: AAP’s CM candidate Jarnail Singh quits as Delhi MLA to enrol as voter in Badal’s Lambi

Jarnail has also tendered his resignation as MLA from Rajouri Garden in New Delhi.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:January 7, 2017 10:52 am
Jarnail Singh with Arvind Kejriwal in Muktsar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Jarnail Singh, AAP nominee from Lambi Assembly constituency who will contest against SAD heavyweight and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, is set to be registered as a voter in Punjab.

Jarnail made an application for getting enrolled as a voter a few days back, showing himself as a tenant at the house owned by Narinder Deep Singh, an AAP leader, since November 30.

Jarnail has also tendered his resignation as MLA from Rajouri Garden in New Delhi. “Jarnail’s request to enrol himself as voter in Punjab has been accepted and he is going to be registered as a voter,” said Lambi’s Returning Officer Anmol Singh Dhaliwal.

