Punjab: AAP appoints Manish Sisodia as ‘Prabhari’

In a move to take back the reins of its Punjab unit, the Delhi leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appointed Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as the state in-charge. The decision comes after party’s back-to-back poor show in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll and the state civic polls. A statement issued by AAP on Tuesday said the decision to appoint Sisodias as ‘Prabhari’ of the Punjab unit was taken by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) after assessing the prevailing political situation in Punjab.

In November this year, the PAC had entrusted state president Bhagwant Mann, co-president Aman Arora and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira, with making decisions regarding the party in Punjab. This decision was taken soon after the party’s poor performance in the Gurdaspur bypoll where the AAP candidate, Maj Gen (retd) Suresh Khajuria, had lost his security deposit.

However, the downward slide in AAP’s prospects in the state did not abate with constant reports of infighting also surfacing. This seems to have forced the Delhi leadership of the party and the national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, to re-take control of the state unit. In the recent municipal polls, AAP could manage to win in just one ward in Bholath in Kapurthala district out of the total 414 wards which went to polls in Punjab.

Soon after the less than satisfactory performance in the state Assembly elections, the Punjab AAP leadership had demanded a free hand in the running of the state unit. At the time, the then in-charge of the state unit, Sanjay Singh, had resigned from his post and Bhagwant Mann had been appointed state president along with Aman Arora as co-president. The changes had also prompted the resignation of the state party chief, Gurpreet Ghuggi, who objected to Mann’s appointment and resigned from the party in protest.

A senior AAP leader based Delhi said that even though the three-member panel of Mann, Arora and Khaira had been given an independent hand to deal with state matters, the party has not been able to perform satisfactorily in Punjab. “The senior leadership in Delhi was fed up with the constant allegations that it was interfering in Punjab’s affairs and left the state leaders to their own devices. The appointment of Sisodia may appear to be sudden, but it was in the works for quite some time now,” he said.

Sisodia is also seen as a more acceptable face in Punjab as compared to Sanjay Singh. He is expected to re-organise the party structure in Punjab. The infighting in AAP ranks had once again come to fore when Khaira was summoned by a Fazilka court to face trial in a drugs smuggling case. Meanwhile, the Punjab unit of AAP has welcomed the appointment of Sisodia. A statement issued by the Punjab unit said, “The appointment of hardworking and experienced leader like Sisodia will help to boost the morale of party workers in the state.”

