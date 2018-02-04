Punjab: A week after marriage, woman commits suicide

The victim, identified as Navjot Kaur, got married on January 24 (Representational image) The victim, identified as Navjot Kaur, got married on January 24 (Representational image)

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at Moga’s Bambiha village Friday. Her body was found hanging with a ceiling fan.

The victim, identified as Navjot Kaur, got married on January 24. She was at her maternal home when she took extreme step. Her husband who is in Bathinda also expressed shock over the incident. Police say that girl’s family has not blamed anyone for the incident and reason is unknown to them.

“She was raised by her maternal aunt who got her married on January 24. She had come to meet her on January 31. Her husband was scheduled to take her back on Sunday. According to her aunt Gurcharan Kaur, she was happy after marriage and had no complains. We have initiated inquest proceedings in the case,” said Inspector Lovdeep Singh, SHO Smalsar police station.

“As per her aunt, she was fond of watching television and wanted a LCD as a gift. Her demand was fulfilled and they were ready to gift it to her even as one television set was already there at her husband’s home. As per the family, her husband or in laws never demanded any dowry and there was no other issue. The family has not accused anyone. No suicide note has been found. We are scanning her call details,” the SHO added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App