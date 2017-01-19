Punjab: 900 unauthorised gunmen withdrawn from politicians after fresh EC order

Representational image. Representational image.

As many as 900 gunmen have been withdrawn and sent back to policing duties, after a review was carried out on the orders of the Election Commission (EC). With this, the total number of gunmen withdrawn from politicians after the imposition of the model code of conduct stands at 1,200 as 304 gunmen were withdrawn in an earlier move, but the EC was not satisfied with the figures.

Revealing this development in Chandigarh Wednesday, ADGP Punjab Police, VK Bhawra, who is the nodal police officer with the commission, said that he along with ADGP Security and ADGP Intelligence were part of the committee which carried out the review. As many as 400 people who had been provided with unauthorised gunmen and security personnel above and beyond the sanctioned limits were brought under scrutiny after the EC cracked the whip. There were a total of 1,300 security personnel which were allotted to these personalities who are primarily Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Boards and corporations and after the cut imposed on them the number now stands reduced to 400.

In another move following the EC directive, nine SHOs, additional SHOs and chowki-incharges from the Punjab Armed Police and Intelligence Wing of the state police have been removed from their posts and sent back to their original cadres. These personnel from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Fazilka were not entitled to perform the roles for which they had been posted and the ERC had ordered that these be reverted with immediate effect. Around 25 vehicles deployed for such political appointees have also been withdrawn.

The state government has also issued formal orders to the effect that all chairmen and vice-chairmen of the boards and corporations, most of whom are political appointees, will not do statutory duties. The Chief Election Commissioner, Naseem Zaidi, had stated on his recent visit that the commission had received complaints from other political parties that these appointees were flouting norms.

Bhawra also said that some candidates, particularly from AAP, are not taking the security being offered to them. “The respective SSPs have been told to request such candidates to take security. There have been such instances in Khanna and Amritsar. We are giving three security personal to candidates from recognised parties and two to other candidates,” he said. As many as 3 lakh licensed weapons have been deposited by the licence holders with police armouries and gunhouses whicch is around 80 per cent of the total arms held in the state by private persons, said Bhawra.