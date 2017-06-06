46-yr-old rapes 14-yr-old step daughter

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Ludhiana, the police said on Tuesday. A case was registered at a local police station on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The mother of the teenaged victim told the police that she had been married to the accused for six years after having divorced her first husband. The woman said that she had gone out of station on June 2 to meet some relatives.

When the woman came back on Sunday, her daughter told her that she had been raped by the stepfather during her absence. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dhiman Nimble, said that on the basis of the woman’s complaint, the accused has been arrested.

