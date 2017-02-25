Punjab: 45-yr-old held for molesting 9-yr-old girl

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl of his locality. The accused Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu, a daily labourer, has two sons and a daughter. According to investigating officer Boota Singh, Sidhu lured the girl with the promise of showing her fish at his house in Walla locality.

The girl told her mother that she, along with her younger brother, had gone to Sidhu’s house to see fish on February 16. The accused left the girl’s brother near the aquarium and took the victim to another room where he allegedly molested her and even forced her to have oral sex. The girl turned nine on February 18.

Following a complaint by her mother, the Mohkampura police have registered a case against Sidhu under sections 376-D, 506 of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

Meanwhile, Sidhu’s family has lodged a complaint at the Mohkampura PS, alleging that Sidhu was being implicated in a false case.

Man ‘rapes’ daughter

A man has been booked for raping his 15-year-old daughter. He was allegedly abusing her for the last one-and-a-half years.

The girl’s mother had died about four years ago and her father had re-married. He had three children from first marriage and two from second. The victim was his eldest child. She discussed it with her teacher in school who, in turn, informed the police.

The girl is currently living with an NGO.