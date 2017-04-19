Punjab: 4 IAS, 3 IPS and 7 PPS officers transferred

The newly elected Capt Amarinder Singh government in Punjab on Wednesday transferred 4 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 10 other senior officers officers.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson said D P Reddy has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce while another senior officer Satish Chandra has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Development, Local Government and has also been given the charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi.

IAS officer Jaspal Singh has been posted as Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and while Hussan Lal has been given the charge of Secretary, Public Works Department (building and roads).

The state government also shifted three Indian Police Service (IPS) and seven Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers with immediate effect.

Spokesperson said out of 3 IPS officers, Inderbir Singh has been transferred and posted as Assitant Inspector General of Police (Policy and Rules), Punjab, Chandigarh.

Dhruv Dahiya has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Punjab Chandigarh and Gulneet Singh Khurana has been posted as SP, SPU, Punjab.

Seven PPS officers have been posted as SP, Special Task Force which was set up by the Congress led government to wipe out drug menace from the state.

All the PPS officers are Harpreet Singh, Mukhwinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, Sukhdev Singh, Randeep Singh Mann and Gurmeet Singh.

