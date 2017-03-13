Punjab: 2 Congress workers shot, police say old rivalry led to clash

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A DAY after poll results were declared in Punjab, two Congress supporters were shot dead on Sunday in a clash over the president post of the Bareta Truck Union (BTU) in Mansa district. Balwinder Singh Binder, president of BTU and a SAD supporter, Congress supporter Gurpreet Singh and a few others allegedly shot dead Rai Tejinder Singh alias Ravi and Raju Sharma. Another Congress supporter, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, was injured in the clash. Ravi and Sukha, who had been sentenced for life in the murder of former union president Jagwinder Singh, were out on bail.

Binder, Gurpreet, Goldy and Parveen have been arrested, said SSP Viveksheel Soni. “We have booked them for murder and under arms Act as they used three illegal weapons — two .32 bore pistols and one .30 bore pistol. The weapons have been recovered.”

Binder, current president of the union, had planned to make Gurpreet the new president after Congress won the polls. However, Ravi, Raju and Sukha wanted control of the union and that led to the clash, said sources.

The SSP said, “In 2008, Ravi and Sukha had murdered former union president Jagwinder. On August 10, 2010, he was convicted and sentenced for life. But, after completing seven-and-a-half years, the high court granted them bail. As Jagwinder was close to Binder, Ravi had an old rivalry with Binder. They had clashed once in the past as well. So, I don’t find any poll connection in this case.”

However, Congress leader Ranjit Kaur Bhatti said, “We have lost two dedicated workers. The murderer was Binder with SAD links and we hope police will give us justice.” She added: “The union members wanted Ravi and others to take over the union as they were fed up with Binder, who had was involved in many irregularities in the union.”