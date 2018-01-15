Punjab: 125/428 points in Congress manifesto acted upon, says Manpreet Singh Badal

Citing record production of cotton and paddy, Manpreet said this had led to Rs 15,000 crore additional financial infusion into the state economy, which he alleged the Akalis had destroyed with their policies. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Citing record production of cotton and paddy, Manpreet said this had led to Rs 15,000 crore additional financial infusion into the state economy, which he alleged the Akalis had destroyed with their policies. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

PUNJAB FINANCE Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Sunday announced that out of the 428 points in the Congress’s poll manifesto, the state government had in the first go implemented 125, which had no financial implications. The minister was speaking at a press conference after paying tributes on behalf of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, at the Maghi Mela in remembrance of the forty Muktas (forty martyrs of Muktsar). He paid obeisance at the Muktsar gurdwara and stated that contrary to the propaganda by opposition parties, government was fulfilling all promises made in the manifesto.

About the Akali Dal decision to hold political conference at the Mela, Manpreet said religious functions should be free from politics. The Congress had strictly followed the directive of the Akal Takht by not holding any such conference at Fatehgarh Sahib, and now at Muktsar. All other parties should also do the same instead of trying to take political mileage through such programmes, he added.

Citing record production of cotton and paddy, Manpreet said this had led to Rs 15,000 crore additional financial infusion into the state economy, which he alleged the Akalis had destroyed with their policies. Manpreet said that from the current government’s fourth budget, the state would become revenue-surplus. He also announced several projects for the development of Muktsar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App