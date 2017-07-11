Punish my son if he is a militant, says arrested LeT operative Sandeep Sharma’s mother

The mother of Sandeep Kumar Sharma, arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for being an Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, says her son should be punished if he is a militant. Sharma’s mother Parvati and sister-in-law Rekha were interrogated by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and released from custody late Monday night, police said.

“If my son is a militant he must be punished. Due to his actions we are facing problems and shame,” Parvati told reporters here after her release. Both Parvati and Rekha work as domestic workers in the district.

Sharma, alias Adil, had left the district in 2012 and told his family that he was earning Rs 12,000 per month in Jammu. His father died in 2007 and his brother is a taxi driver in Haridwar, police said. Women police officers have been deployed at his residence and are keeping a close watch on the family.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App