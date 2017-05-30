Protest against online sale of drugs: Over 5,000 chemists from city to join nationwide stir

Over 5,000 city chemists will be a part of the countrywide protest against the online sale of drugs and government’s proposal of setting up an e-portal for the same, on May 30. All the pharmacies in the city will remain shut on Tuesday, however, emergency medicines will be provided.

The All India Association of Chemists and Druggists (AIACD) has expressed its displeasure against the government’s ignorance to the long-pending demand to address the online sale of drugs. “This is against the policy, as certain drugs, if sold online, can have serious effects,” said Anil Navandar from the Pune unit of AIACD. Chemists will also be carrying out a silent protest march in the city.

According to pharmacists, both the central and state governments have not paid any heed to their repeated pleas about the online sale of drugs. Instead, they issued a notice citing government’s approval in setting up e-portal. “In the latest meeting too, the government was not very keen to address our problems. We have no choice but stage stir,” said another official from the association.

