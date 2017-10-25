Pune: Youth held on charges of raping, killing 3-year-old

Must-reads
The girl was found dead on Sunday morning in a secluded area not far from her house and a medical examination had revealed that she had been raped.

Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Dhayari on Saturday night. The man, who worked as a painter at construction sites, lived in the same colony as the girl till a few days ago.

The girl’s family moved to Pune a few months ago from Marathwada’s Latur district in search of a livelihood. Her parents work as labourers for a vegetable trader.

A police officer said they had been monitoring calls received by the victim’s family members and their neighbours. One of the neighbours recently got a call from a man who earlier lived in the same building, said the officer. “The caller inquired about the family of the girl. Based on more leads, we detained Ajay Chaure (23). During questioning, he confessed to the crime,” said the officer.

