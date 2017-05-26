After twin womb transplants, a long, careful road to recovery and hope

Doctors counsel the husbands of the four women. (Source: Express Photo by Sandeep Daundkar) Doctors counsel the husbands of the four women. (Source: Express Photo by Sandeep Daundkar)

A week after two mothers donated their uteruses to their daughters in back-to-back transplants, both families are relaxed, while doctors at Pune’s Galaxy Hospital have cautioned that the women cannot be discharged for a month or so while extreme care is being taken to prevent any infection. The transplants took place on May 18 and 19. For pregnancy, both recipients’ ovaries were harvested and sperm taken from their respective husbands to prepare embryos.

For Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, hospital director and the team’s head, the process to undertake a uterine transplant began three years ago. “We studied the procedure and worked on human cadavers at Tubungen, Germany. In 2015 we expanded the hospital to include Cathlab, Endocrine lab, dialysis unit and other facilities,” he said. Dr Milind Telang, gynaecologist, described how challenging it was. “A uterine transplant can be done only if there is absolute uterine infertility, an absent, removed or diseased uterus… There are a series of permissions to be obtained. Inspections were carried out by a state health team,” he said.

The family involved in the first transplant hails from Solapur in Maharashtra, the other one from Bharuch in Gujarat. The young couple from Solapur are cousins who married when she was 18. “It was only after our marriage that we realised she did not have a uterus,” said the husband. The couple from Bharuch are college sweethearts who married in 2009. A series of failed pregnancies — the first daughter died of asphyxia after birth — and abortions left her with a scarred uterus. Now her mother, who donated her uterus, said: “Now I am waiting to meet her and hug her.”

“I have yet to meet my wife who is in the isolation ICU, but can speak with her twice a day when doctors make the video call,”said the husband, who runs a hair salon while she has a beauty parlour. “We wished each other on May 21, our anniversary.” Following procedures after an abortion, his wife did not have periods for two years. “I had almost given up hope when we met Dr Puntambekar, Dr Telang and others.” His wife said: “Doctors told us about the risks in detail but I was pretty clear that I wanted the surgery.” After intense counselling and government checks, the transplant team got the go-ahead from the Directorate of Health and other committees.

In another room is the other family. “We are told only three doctors can go to the isolation ICU. Even I have not met her,” says the husband, who has a small workshop. Advised to go to Pune, they learnt about the uterine transplant and the risks. It was only when the woman’s mother agreed to donate her womb that they gave consent. “When my daughter did not get her periods I thought it would settle after she got married. Now after I have given her my womb, she will get her periods,” said the mother, who could not hold back her tears.

