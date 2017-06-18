Pune: Woman allegedly gangraped in moving SUV

Two people have been detained for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman inside an SUV on Friday night. The woman has lodged a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station and also given the number of the SUV, in which she was allegedly raped, to police. On the basis of her complaint, police have picked up two suspects.

In her complaint, the woman said she had gone to the Narayanpur temple to offer prayers. As she got delayed, she frantically started looking for a vehicle to go back to her home in Kedgaon. She took a lift in the SUV at 10 pm near Waghapur Choufula village, as per a press release by Pune rural police. She was allegedly raped by the two persons inside the vehicle, who then left her in the Shindavane Ghat area. The woman told the police that she managed to get the number of the SUV with the help of two motorcyclists who were passing through the area. Police said the suspects have been picked up for questioning and the woman has undergone a medical test. The vehicle in which the gangrape allegedly took place belongs to a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad area, said police.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Suhas Garud, Senior Police Inspector Sandip Pakhale and other officials visited the crime scene. Assistant Police Inspector Ranjitsingh Pardeshi is investigating the case further. When contacted, Pardeshi said, “The investigation is on and not much can be shared at this point.”

