Pune trekker injured while climbing: ‘Take me to my new house before Dussehra’

PUNE TREKKER Padmesh Patil has been in the hospital for almost 40 days, after a trek at Mount Stok Kangri in Leh had left him seriously injured. After being unconscious for nearly a month, and being unable to speak for several days, Patil started speaking just three days ago.

One of the first few things he said was: “I want to go home. Take me to my new flat before Dussehra.”

On August 15, during a trek at Mount Stok Kangri in Leh, Patil fell 300 ft down from a height of 6,000 metre and sustained serious injuries. He received initial treatment at a hospital in Leh, following which he was transferred to the PGI Hospital, Chandigarh.

On September 6, Patil was shifted to Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. According to the doctors here, Patil can be discharged within two-three days. Pankaj, Patil’s younger brother, said, “Even after gaining consciousness 10 days ago, though he would recognise our voices, he would look elsewhere blankly. He could not see us. He wasn’t even able to speak. Finally, three days ago, he saw us and started speaking. His memory is intact, he’s recognising everyone visiting him. Even when we asked him about some of the past incidents, to check his memory, he could clearly place them.”

He has been asking about the new flat that he had booked just a week before the incident and has been insisting on celebrating Dussehra there, added Pankaj. “We will fulfill his wish,” he said. Pointing out that the last 40 days were the extremely difficult for the family, Pankaj said, “There were times when even the doctors told that chances of his survival were dim. But we did not lose hope.”

There has been a significant improvement in his condition, he added. “Every day, we make him sit on the chair for some time. He’s very weak right now because he has been only on a liquid diet. He asks for other food items but, as of now, doctors have advised against it. Doctors have said that with physiotherapy within three-six months, he will be able to walk without support. They have told us he will recover faster at home,” said Pankaj, a freelance photographer who has been managing Patil’s computer hardware business since the accident.

He added that Patil keeps asking about the hospital expenses and is worried how his business is doing. “We are finding it difficult to pay the monthly installments of the house. After his accident, when the hospital expenses increased, we had decided to sell the new flat but since he’s so enthusiastic about going there, we won’t sell it,” he said.

On August 14 at 9.30 pm, Patil and his friend Prashant Nagpure had left the base camp of Mount Stok Kangri in Leh to trek to the peak and hoist the National flag to mark 70th Independence Day. While Nagpure returned to the base camp due to sickness, Patil continued his trek to Stok Kangri (6,153 metres). Around 6 am, he successfully reached the peak and, as planned, hoisted the tricolour. However, on his way back, when he was at a height of 6,000 metres, he fell 300 ft and sustained injuries.

