Pune techie’s rape, murder: 3 held guilty, 4th accused turned approver

NEARLY EIGHT years after a software engineer returning home from work in Pune was abducted and raped by four people, and then murdered, a special court on Monday convicted three of them. The fourth accused, who had turned approver, was acquitted.

On Tuesday, the court of special judge L L Yenkar will hear arguments of the prosecution and defence counsels on quantum of sentences for the three convicts.

Nayana Pujari, 26, was kidnapped from outside her office, Synechron software company, on the outskirts of Pune on October 7, 2009. She was taken to Wagholi, on the outskirts of the city, and raped. She was raped again by the four in the moving car before being strangulated. The accused disfigured her face with a stone and dumped the body in Khed taluka in Pune district.

The body was found the following day, and the accused arrested on October 16. Nayana’s jewellery, a knife and other items were recovered from them.

The court Monday held Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam guilty under IPC Sections 366 (kidnapping of woman), 376 (g) (gangrape), 397 (robbery), 302 (murder), 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property of deceased), and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

All three were cab drivers. The fourth accused, Rajesh Choudhary, who worked as a security guard and was deployed at the company where the victim worked, had turned approver.

The accused had taken Nayana’s ATM card and forced her to reveal the PIN. They withdrew cash from different ATMs before and after killing her. They had robbed her jewellery and her valuables after the murder.

Special public prosecutor Harshad Nimbalkar said: “Statements of the approver and circumstantial evidence corroborated. The circumstantial evidence was strong — it was confirmed that Nayana’s blood was found on the clothes of the accused…. Nayana’s valuables were recovered from Raut and Kadam. Extrajudicial confessions by Raut and Kadam were also considered by the court.”

Calling the crime as gruesome as the December 16, 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case, Nimbalkar told the media that he will argue for death for the convicts.

Following the verdict, Nayana’s husband Abhijit Pujari and sister Manisha Ganbavale, who were present in the courtroom, also called for death penalty. “Only death penalty will deliver justice,” Abhijit said. “Many cases of rape are pending (in courts) across the country, and there should be no delay in giving justice to these victims.”

Retired senior inspector Deepak Savant, who had led the investigation in the case, was also present in court and concurred that the convicts deserve capital punishment. “Investigation had revealed that the accused had committed a similar crime in the past — they had kidnapped (and raped) and murdered a vegetable vendor from Chandan Nagar area (near Pune airport),” he said.

