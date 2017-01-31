Pune techie murder: Warned for staring, guard killed Infosys engineer

Rasila Raju OP. Rasila Raju OP.

Hours after the murder of 25-year-old Infosys systems engineer on the company premises in Pune on Sunday and subsequent arrest of a security guard, police probe has revealed that the guard allegedly murdered the woman because she had objected to him staring at her and warned that she would complain to the authorities.

Rasila Raju OP, hailing from Kozhikode, was found dead in the conference room on the ninth floor of Infosys premises in Hinjewadi. She had injury marks on her face and primary examination revealed that she was strangled to death.

With the help of CCTV footage, police zeroed in on security guard Bhaben Saikia, who was seen entering the office after Rasila on Sunday afternoon. Police further suspected him after the native of Assam could not be found. He was nabbed from Mumbai Monday as he was trying to flee to his home.

According to police, Rasila reported for work around 2.30 pm Sunday and was alone after her colleague from the earlier shift left. She was communicating online with team members in Bengaluru, said police. That evening, the Bengaluru team members informed Kothari, who was working from home, that Rasila was not taking calls, police said. Security officers were informed and they found Rasila dead.

Senior inspector Arun Waykar, Hinjewadi police station, said, “Our investigation suggests that sometime on Sunday afternoon, the victim objected to the suspect staring at her and warned him that she would lodge a complaint. Later, she took a break. When she was entering the office again, Saikia followed her past the access door on the pretext of taking details of some computers. Inside, they had an argument, during which he hit her on the face and strangled her with a networking cable. He took her access card with him.”

A police officer said, “He has said he wanted to kill himself after the murder and went to the terrace, but was stopped by another guard. He later called his mother and told her what he had done. She told him to surrender but he planned to flee. He then went to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai from where we nabbed him.”

Saikia was produced in court and remanded in police custody till February 4.