Pune techie murder case 2014: Place all evidence against Desai, says Bombay HC to state

The Bombay High Court Wednesday asked the state to place before it all adverse evidence against Hindu Rashtra Sena chief Dhananjay Desai along with the 1,800-page chargesheet still to be filed in the murder of IT professional Shaikh Mohsin in Pune, in June 2014.

The court was hearing a revision application filed by Desai, an accused in the murder case, seeking discharge in this case along with other charge of attempt to murder. Desai has challenged a Pune sessions court’s order of June 2016 rejecting his plea for discharge.

Mohsin’s brothers are also likely to file an intervention application against such discharge. Desai had also filed an application for bail which will be referred back to the HC Bench that had rejected his bail plea earlier.

Mohsin was allegedly killed by members of a radical Hindu outfit, the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS), soon after a meeting of the outfit in Hadapsar, Pune, on June 2, 2014. Recently, Justice Mridula Bhatkar had granted bail to three of the accused in this case.

Making an argument in favour of the discharge, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar said there is reference to Desai in only four pages of the chargesheet. “In the entire chargesheet, there are only two pieces of evidence against me (Desai). One is that I was part of two meetings in January and March and I made speeches in the meetings. I am admitting there were such meetings and I was part of them but I can only be charged for being part of them, not for the murder which took place months later,” said Punalekar.

The second evidence cited by Punalekar is that two eyewitnesses heard Desai’s name being mentioned during sloganeering on the day of the incident. “But this cannot be cited as evidence against me as per SC judgment. I should be discharged from charges of murder and attempt to murder against another victim. The prosecution should inform court if it has any evidence besides this against me,” added Punalekar. He further said he had no connection with Mohsin or those who attacked him. The court has given the prosecution one week to submit all relevant documents.