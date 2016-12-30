Pune techie murder: Arrested youth remanded in police custody, search on for ‘killer’

Santoshkumar Gupta in police custody. Santoshkumar Gupta in police custody.

A magistrate court on Thursday remanded a 24-year-old youth, arrested over the murder of software engineer Antara Debanand Das, in police custody for seven days for further investigation. The youth, Santoshkumar Akhileshvar Prasad Gupta, is from Bihar’s Bhojpur district and worked in an IT company in Bengaluru. Antara (23), an employee of Capgemini company in Talawade, was stabbed to death on Friday night while she was on her way home from work.

A team from Pune Rural Police had picked up Gupta from Bengaluru for questioning and then formally arrested him on charges of murder at 11 pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Assistant Police Inspector A B Hodgar produced Gupta before Judicial Magistrate (first class) in the Wadgaon Maval court. Police told the court that after Antara turned down Gupta’s advances multiple times, the angry youth had hired a person to hill her.

The ‘killer’ allegedly stabbed Antara multiple times with a sharp weapon while she was walking through Kanbay Square, near her office in Talawade.

The local crime branch and personnel from the Dehu Road police station have started investigating the case. Initial investigation has revealed that Antara, who is from West Bengal, had visited Bengaluru in 2015 for advanced technical training in software engineering after. She had met Gupta in Bengaluru.

In April this year, Antara joined Capgemini in Pune, and started living as a paying guest in Nigdi Pradhikaran area. However, Gupta allegedly kept on harassing her and called her on her cell phone several times to propose to her. According to police, Antara tried to get rid of him by blocking his number on her cell phone, but Gupta continued to call her from other numbers. Antara had even told her family members about being harassed by Gupta, and they told police about it.

Gupta has been charged under sections 302, 120 (b), 23 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are looking into Gupta’s phone call details and also searching for his accomplice who, according to the accused, attacked and killed Antara as per his instructions. Police suspect that Gupta has stayed in Nigdi in the past, and are probing the matter further. Police have also detained a few other suspects for questioning.