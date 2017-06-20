Pune Techie Murder: Mohsin Shaikh’s family wants Salian as public prosecutor

Mohsin Shaikh was killed on June 2, 2014, on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque. Express Archive Mohsin Shaikh was killed on June 2, 2014, on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque. Express Archive

THE FAMILY of Mohsin Shaikh, who was murdered allegedly by members of a right wing group in June 2014, Monday told a Pune Sessions court that they had requested the state government to appoint senior lawyer Rohini Salian as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case. This comes shortly after the public prosecutor appointed by the state, Ujjwal Nikam, wrote to the court saying he was withdrawing from the case.

A petition filed in the Pune sessions court by advocate S H S Kazi, who is representing the victim’s brother Mobin Shaikh, an intervener in the case, states, “The intervener’s father has written a letter to the Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 16. In this letter, the intervener’s father and family have demanded appointment of Rohini Salian as special public prosecutor in the case.”

The court was to hear a provisional bail plea application, citing grounds of ill health, filed by the main accused Dhananjay Jayram Desai alias Bhai, the chief of the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS). The petition is unlikely to proceed until the state appoints a new public prosecutor. On June 16, Sadique Shaikh, Mohsin’s father, sent a letter to the chief minister requesting the appointment of Rohini Salian in the case.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Salian said, “Some people have approached me in this regard. I will be taking a closer look at the details of the case before taking a decision on whether to take it or not.”

Salian has represented the state in various cases, including several terror-related cases. She had created a flutter when she withdrew as public prosecutor in the 2008 Malegaon blast trial, alleging that the National Investigation Agency had told her to “go soft” on the Hindu accused in the case, who included the now-discharged Sadhvi Pragya.

Mohsin Shaikh, who worked with a Pune firm, was killed on June 2, 2014, on his way home after offering prayers at a mosque. His friend Riyaz Ahmed Mubarak Shendure was with him when they were attacked, allegedly by HRS members, over a Facebook post with derogatory pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray.

It was on the request of Mohsin Shaikh’s father that the then Congress-led state government had appointed Nikam as public prosecutor in the case in August 2014. The state’s case is against 21 members — who had been arrested for the murder — of the HRS including Desai alias Bhai. Over the past year, most of the accused have been granted bail by the Bombay High Court with only five, including Desai, still in jail.

Meanwhile, Desai’s lawyer Milind Pawar moved an application seeking provisional bail for him. “It has been about three years that Desai was arrested and still charges have not been framed… Due to the absence of SPP, the hearing on bail application did not happen today. So we moved an application that showcause notices be issued to the law and judiciary department, the investigation officer of the case and the district government pleader. Accordingly, the court has issued a notice to the district government pleader, Pune,” said Pawar.

