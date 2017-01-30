Pune: Techie ‘strangled to death’ inside Infosys campus, police arrest security guard

Rasila Raju OP, an engineer with the software major Infosys was found dead in the conference room around 8 pm on Sunday. (file photo) Rasila Raju OP, an engineer with the software major Infosys was found dead in the conference room around 8 pm on Sunday. (file photo)

Pune city police arrested a security guard working at the Infosys campus in connection with the murder of 25-year-old software engineer who was found ‘strangled to death’ in the conference room on the ninth floor of the company building in Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune on Sunday night. Confirming the arrest, senior inspector Arun Waykar of Hinjewadi police station said that the 26-year-old security guard Bhaben Saikia, a native of Assam was arrested from Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. Rasila Raju OP, an engineer with the software major Infosys was found dead in the conference room around 8 pm on Sunday. Police said she had an injury on her face and strangulation marks on the neck. Cops said that a computer cable was used to murder her. “She was found dead on the ninth floor of the building in the conference room. Primary probe suggests that she has been strangulated with a cable of the computer. We have been told that she was to make a phone call to her colleagues based in Bengaluru on a project. But after she did not answer the call, the firm’s security officers were informed and when they went to check on her, they found her lying dead,” police said.

A senior police officer said that footage from the security cameras installed on the company premises gave them important clues about the sequence of events leading to the murder. Saikia was being brought to Pune for further interrogation, the officer added.

Police said that though they have information about the motive behind the murder, details would be disclosed only after a detailed probe into the case. Police officials also said they would look into whether all the requisite verifications were done before hiring Saikia by the agency which provides security to the Infosys campus in Pune.

In the last week of December last year, Antara Das, a 23-year-old software engineer with Capgemini, was hacked to death a few metres away from her company campus in Talawade. Pune rural police had later arrested her friend from Bangalore who was allegedly troubling her over phone.

