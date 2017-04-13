Pune: Searing summer threatens to cut mango season short

The unusually high temperatures and heat wave-like conditions in various parts of the state have started taking their toll on the mango season, with traders expressing apprehensions about the possibility of a shorter season. The searing heat and lack of water is affecting the production of the fruit. While the current mango season was expected to be a bumper one, farmers and traders now fear there will be a 15-20 per cent drop in production.

Konkan, home of the world famous Alphonso mangoes, reeled under a severe heat wave in the last week of March as well as in early April. Mango growers had complained about early ripening and the fruit falling during these periods. In both Devgad and Ratnagiri, maximum temperatures had crossed the 36 degrees Celsius mark; they are currently hovering between 33-34 degrees Celsius. Omkar Sapre, advisor and chief marketing officer of Devgad Taluka Amba Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit, a cooperative organisation comprising mango growers from Devgad, said mangoes had ripened earlier than usual. “We have reports about losses in transit too,” he said.

Similarly, Vidyadhar Joshi, a grower from Ratnagiri district, said crop loss and fruit loss has been reported across the marketing chain of mangoes. “Unripe mangoes can be kept in a box for 10-12 days, they don’t rot. Farmers are trying to save their crop, but the traders and the end consumer should also take proper care to preserve mangoes in this heat,” he said.

Mango growers from Karnataka have experienced major losses, as temperatures in the state have been hovering around the 38-40 degree Celsius mark over the last few weeks. Water scarcity is also adding to the woes of growers in the region, who are facing a tough time in preserving their crop.

Rohan Ursal, a trader in the Pune marketyard, said shortage of water has led to the production of smaller mangoes. “The average weight of mangoes is about 200 gramme and they are flooding the market,” he said. The drop in production may curtail the season a bit, said Ursal.

Currently, the Pune market sees the arrival of 9,000-10,000 boxes of mangoes from Karnataka on a daily basis.

